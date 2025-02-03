Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 382,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VEU stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.