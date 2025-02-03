Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $296,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FER shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $42.93 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $48.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

