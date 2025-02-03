Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,902 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

