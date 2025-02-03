Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $61,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.46.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $473.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.59 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

