Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,143 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Robert Half by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 303,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.