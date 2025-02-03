Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $345.49 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.28 and a 200-day moving average of $352.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

