Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Solventum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 1,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.05 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
