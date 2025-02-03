Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. 25 LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.