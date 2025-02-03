Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.00 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.