MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $220.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

