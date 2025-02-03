Forsta AP Fonden Sells 99,369 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,369 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 112.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

