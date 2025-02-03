NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

