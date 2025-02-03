Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

