Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $158.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.