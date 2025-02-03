Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 112,184 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,221.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $49,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,360,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,049 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,694,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 688,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

