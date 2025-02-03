Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $24,288,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 300,059 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

