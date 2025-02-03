Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $241.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

