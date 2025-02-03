Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 11.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

