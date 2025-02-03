Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $256.37 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $256,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

