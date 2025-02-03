Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $214.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

