Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Dover has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $214.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dover by 313.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dover by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $14,459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dover by 167.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.