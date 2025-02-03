Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEB opened at $2,438.34 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

