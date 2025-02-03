Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

