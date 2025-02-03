Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 934.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.5 %

RNR opened at $232.52 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

