Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $239.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.59. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $364.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

