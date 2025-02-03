Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in GSK by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
