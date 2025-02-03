Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,817 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,800,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

