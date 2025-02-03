Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SouthState by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 622,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.5 %

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SSB opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.