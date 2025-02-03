R Squared Ltd Invests $47,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $78.25 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.