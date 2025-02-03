R Squared Ltd Invests $47,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Moelis & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MC opened at $78.25 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
