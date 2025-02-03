R Squared Ltd Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.