R Squared Ltd Buys New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,556.66. This trade represents a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,600. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,406 shares of company stock worth $6,317,748. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

