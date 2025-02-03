R Squared Ltd Acquires New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Primo Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PRMB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.