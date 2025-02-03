R Squared Ltd Acquires New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
Primo Brands Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE PRMB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Primo Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.
Primo Brands Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.
