Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DT stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,454,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 874,429 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 422,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.