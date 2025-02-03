Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Shares of DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,454,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 874,429 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 422,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.