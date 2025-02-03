Dynatrace’s (DT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

