R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 120 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $328.64 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.45, for a total value of $3,157,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,808,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,250,746.35. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,515,028 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

