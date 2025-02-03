R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $184,306.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,485.96. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $502,042 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

