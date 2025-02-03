The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

