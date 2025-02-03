Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $135.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.