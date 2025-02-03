R Squared Ltd Takes $37,000 Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,428,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,119,000.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.