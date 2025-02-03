R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 360 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth about $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

