R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 360 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth about $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Trading Up 0.5 %
LRN stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
