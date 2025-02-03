R Squared Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $76.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

