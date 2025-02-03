Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.17 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Insider Activity at Frontdoor

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

