Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,104,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

