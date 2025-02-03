Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 127,225 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

