R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

