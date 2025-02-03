Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.67% of SITE Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 115.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

