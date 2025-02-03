Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.67% of SITE Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 115.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SITE Centers Stock Down 1.5 %
SITE Centers stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.