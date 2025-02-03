Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $5.93 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 235,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.