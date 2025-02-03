Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $5.93 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 235,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.