JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $270.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

