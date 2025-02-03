BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.